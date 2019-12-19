Person Fatally Shot in Possible Harvey Home Invasion

A person was shot to death Wednesday in south suburban Harvey, in what police believe may have been a home invasion.

The person was shot multiple times about 9 p.m. in an apartment in the 14600 block of Loomis Avenue, Harvey Police Chief Eddie Winters said. They were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where they succumbed to their injuries.

Preliminary details from the scene have led detectives to believe the shooting was the result of a home invasion, Winters said.

Further information was not immediately available.