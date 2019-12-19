Harvey

Person Fatally Shot in Possible Harvey Home Invasion

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A person was shot to death Wednesday in south suburban Harvey, in what police believe may have been a home invasion.

The person was shot multiple times about 9 p.m. in an apartment in the 14600 block of Loomis Avenue, Harvey Police Chief Eddie Winters said. They were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where they succumbed to their injuries.

Preliminary details from the scene have led detectives to believe the shooting was the result of a home invasion, Winters said.

Local

Matt Nagy 21 mins ago

Nagy Eyes Meeting With Mentor as Bears Brace for Chiefs

Chicago Weather 3 hours ago

Chicago Weather Forecast: Bright, But Bitter Start

Further information was not immediately available.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Harvey
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us