Person fatally shot by Chicago police after firing shots at officers in North Lawndale

A person was shot and killed by Chicago police Sunday morning after firing shots at officers in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood, officials said.

The incident occurred just after 10:45 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Central Park Avenue, when officers responded to calls of a burglary in progress, police said.

According to authorities, responding officers located the suspect upon arrival and engaged in a foot chase, with an exchange of gunfire ensuing shortly thereafter in "multiple locations."

Police said responding officers were fired upon by the suspect and returned fire, striking the suspect.

Authorities said officers rendered first aid to the suspect, who was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead. A weapon was recovered at the scene of the shooting.

Officers involved in the shooting were taken to an area hospital, with any officers that discharged their weapon now placed on routine administrative duties for a minimum period of 30 days while Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates.

It is unclear how many officers discharged their weapon in the shooting. There was no further information available.