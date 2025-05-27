A person was ejected from their vehicle after a serious crash Tuesday morning in north suburban Lake Forest, which shut down a busy stretch of road during the morning rush hour, authorities said.
Lake Forest fire officials said the crash happened around 2 a.m. on northbound Route 41 between Gage Lane and Deerpath Road.
In total, three people were taken to area hospitals with unknown injuries.
Fire officials confirmed an entrapment in the crash as well as at least one person ejected from their vehicle.
Police shut down northbound Route 41 at Route 60 as an investigation continued. The road remained closed as of 5:30 a.m.
Drivers were urged to use Waukegan Road or Interstate 94 as alternative.
