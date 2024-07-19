Person dies in Illinois from multi-state listeria outbreak possibly connected to sliced deli meats

One person in Illinois was among two individuals who died in a multi-state listeria outbreak possibly linked to meats sliced at deli counters, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

The death in Illinois, and another in New Jersey, were reported alongside 28 other cases that led to hospitalizations in 12 states. Eighteen of the people who were infected were interviewed, and 16 of them reported eating meats sliced at deli counters, according to the CDC.

An investigation was underway to determine which deli meat may be contaminated. Prepackaged deli meat was not believed to be a source of infection.

Listeria is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes and is most likely to sicken pregnant women, newborns, seniors and those with weakened immune systems, according to the CDC.

The actual number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, because people often recover without being hospitalized and often aren't tested for listeria. Following interviews with those infected, health officials determined people who became ill were more likely to eat deli-sliced turkey and liverwurst.

"However, at this time CDC doesn’t have enough information to say which deli meats are the source of this outbreak," the agency stated.

With listeria, pregnant people typically experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, listeria infection during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threating infection of the newborn. Symptoms in those who aren't pregnant include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever and muscle aches.

Symptoms of severe illness usually start 1 to 4 weeks after eating contaminated food, officials said.