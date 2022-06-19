Person Dies After Vehicle Slams Into Pole, Bursts Into Flames in Gresham

Chicago police say that a person was killed after a high-speed crash late Saturday in the city’s Gresham neighborhood.

According to authorities, a vehicle was seen driving at a high rate of speed in the 400 block of West 87th Street at approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

That vehicle then slammed into a support beam of a bridge, and burst into flames after the collision.

Police say that firefighters extinguished the blaze, and officers then discovered a body inside of the wreckage.

The victim in the crash has not yet been identified, and an investigation remains underway at this time.