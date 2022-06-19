gresham

Person Dies After Vehicle Slams Into Pole, Bursts Into Flames in Gresham

Chicago police say that a person was killed after a high-speed crash late Saturday in the city’s Gresham neighborhood.

According to authorities, a vehicle was seen driving at a high rate of speed in the 400 block of West 87th Street at approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

That vehicle then slammed into a support beam of a bridge, and burst into flames after the collision.

Police say that firefighters extinguished the blaze, and officers then discovered a body inside of the wreckage.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victim in the crash has not yet been identified, and an investigation remains underway at this time.

This article tagged under:

greshamChicago PoliceChicago Fire Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us