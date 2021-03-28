Person Dead, Chicago Firefighter Hospitalized After Near West Side Fire

A person is dead and at least two others, including a Chicago firefighter, were transported to local hospitals Sunday morning after a fire on the city’s Near West Side.

According to fire officials, firefighters were called to battle a blaze in the 2600 block of South Monroe at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

When firefighters searched the building, they found a deceased adult inside of the structure. Another individual was transported to an area hospital, where they were listed in fair condition, according to authorities.

A firefighter was transported to Stroger Hospital after experiencing shortness of breath, but is in fair condition, according to officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The identity of the deceased has not been released.