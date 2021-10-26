Lemont Township

Person Barricaded with Child Inside Lemont Home, Officials Say

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Members of the Sheriff's Hostage Barricade Team responded Tuesday to an incident of a person barricaded inside a home in unincorporated Lemont with a child, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 9:14 a.m., Sheriff's police responded to the incident near McCarthy Road and Walker in unincorporated Lemont Township, officials said. Officers were still on the scene at approximately 4 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

No injured have been reported, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said this is an isolated incident and "not a danger to the community."

Local

kids covid vaccine 1 hour ago

What to Know With COVID Vaccines for Kids Under 12 Now One Step Closer

illinois mask mandate 2 hours ago

When Will the Mask Mandate End in Chicago? City's Top Doctor Weighs in

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Lemont TownshipLemontbarricade situationhostage situation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us