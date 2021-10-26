Person Barricaded with Child Inside Lemont Home, Officials Say

Members of the Sheriff's Hostage Barricade Team responded Tuesday to an incident of a person barricaded inside a home in unincorporated Lemont with a child, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 9:14 a.m., Sheriff's police responded to the incident near McCarthy Road and Walker in unincorporated Lemont Township, officials said. Officers were still on the scene at approximately 4 p.m.

No injured have been reported, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said this is an isolated incident and "not a danger to the community."

