Person Barricaded with Child Inside Lemont Home, Officials Say

Members of the Sheriff's Hostage Barricade Team responded Tuesday to an incident of a person barricaded inside a home in unincorporated Lemont with a child, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 9:14 a.m., Sheriff's police responded to the incident near McCarthy Road and Walker in unincorporated Lemont Township, officials said. Officers were still on the scene at approximately 4 p.m.
No injured have been reported, according to the sheriff's office.
Officials said this is an isolated incident and "not a danger to the community."
