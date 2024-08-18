Person airlifted after 2-vehicle rollover crash in Woodstock, portion of Charles Road closed

A portion of Charles Road in north suburban Woodstock was closed on Sunday evening after a rollover crash left five people injured, including one woman who was seriously hurt, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:35 p.m. at the intersection of Route 47 and Charles Road. While what exactly occurred remains unclear, fire officials said five people were injured during the collision.

Four individuals were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, according to the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District. A fifth person, a woman who was thrown from one of the vehicles, was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious injuries, officials said.

As of 5:24 p.m., Charles Road remained closed near Route 47 while authorities remained on scene.

An investigation was being conducted by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.