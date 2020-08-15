chicago protests

Chicago Protests: Pepper Spray Used, Clashes Reported as Group Marches to Loop

The demonstrations began at Chicago's iconic Bean before the group traveled to Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive, where multiple incidents were reported

NOTE: Live coverage of the scene in downtown Chicago will be available in the player above.

Hundreds of demonstrators took to city streets, some clashing with police in tense standoffs as the group marched through downtown Chicago calling for the defunding of police.

According to footage from the scene, several protesters could be seen scuffling with police blocking streets and pepper spray was used. Multiple arrests were witnessed at the scene, but according to Chicago police, the exact number remains unclear.

The group then continued to Michigan Avenue and Randolph Street, heading toward Chicago's Loop as city bridges remained lifted, preventing them from crossing the Chicago River.

A heavy police presence was seen in the area with several officers both in front and behind the marching demonstrators and other lines of officers blocking streets.

The group chanted things like "no justice, no peace" as they called for defunding the police and abolishing U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. Among their demands were the removal of police officers from Chicago Public Schools.

