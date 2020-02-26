Chicago Public Schools

Pepper Spray Discharged at Smyth Elementary Sends 10 Students to Hospitals

A student discharged the irritant Wednesday afternoon in a classroom, CFD said

Nearly a dozen elementary school students were taken to hospitals Wednesday after pepper spray was discharged in a classroom.

A student discharged the irritant about 2 p.m. in a third-floor classroom of Smyth Elementary, 1059 W. 13th St., according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

Ten students were taken in good condition to Stroger and the University of Illinois hospitals, he said.

Local

Algonquin 18 mins ago

Suburban Residents Seeking Answers to Severe Pothole Issues on Subdivision Streets

Avalon Park 46 mins ago

Chicago Police Release Video of Suspects in Fatal Avalon Park Shooting

Chicago Public Schools did not immediately have a comment. Chicago police did not immediately have details.

In January, five high school students at Manley Career Academy in Lawndale were hurt by pepper spray when a 17-year-old girl targeted a boy but missed.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Chicago Public SchoolsChicago Fire DepartmentCPSUniversity VillageLittle Italy
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us