Pepper Spray Discharged at Smyth Elementary Sends 10 Students to Hospitals

Nearly a dozen elementary school students were taken to hospitals Wednesday after pepper spray was discharged in a classroom.

A student discharged the irritant about 2 p.m. in a third-floor classroom of Smyth Elementary, 1059 W. 13th St., according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

Ten students were taken in good condition to Stroger and the University of Illinois hospitals, he said.

Chicago Public Schools did not immediately have a comment. Chicago police did not immediately have details.

In January, five high school students at Manley Career Academy in Lawndale were hurt by pepper spray when a 17-year-old girl targeted a boy but missed.