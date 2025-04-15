People waiting for rideshares targeted in series of robberies in popular Chicago neighborhoods

People waiting for a rideshare pickup have been targeted in a series of recent robberies in at least two popular neighborhoods in Chicago, police warned Monday.

Chicago police sent out a community alert to warn the public of the string of incidents, particularly those who frequent bars in the Wrigleyville and Gold Coast neighborhoods. In most cases reported so far, the victims had just left a bar and were waiting for a ride when they were robbed.

At least 13 such cases have been reported since January -- all involving similar situations.

Each incident took place on weekends between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. In each case, the person said they were waiting for an Uber or Lyft when a group of men approached them with a handgun.

The offenders displayed a handgun or used physical force to demand the victim's property before fleeing, police said.

Police say several robberies have occurred in the following areas:

3500 block of N. Clark St.

3600 block of N. Clark St.

10 block of W. Division St.

20 block of W. Division St.

10 block of E. Elm St.

1000 block of W. Newport

1000 block of W. Cornelia

In several incidents, the victims' banking information has been taken from their stolen phone following the robbery, authorities noted.

