Video: Pennsylvania man attacks mother of his unborn child, officials say

A Pennsylvania man is accused of beating the mother of his unborn child in an attack outside of a Montgomery County apartment building that was captured on video.

Raymond Bautista, 36, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, is charged with aggravated assault of an unborn child, aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

The incident occurred on Thursday, April 24, around 4:30 a.m. outside an apartment complex along the 2000 block of Maple Avenue in Hatfield Township, police said.

Police said a woman – who was 15 weeks pregnant -- exited her apartment building to head to her job. As she walked down the steps, a masked man wearing all black jumped at her, kicking her in the back. He then continued to kick her stomach and punch her in the face as she screamed. The attack was captured on Ring camera video.

“I was woken up by terrible screaming coming from outside,” Christopher Stevens, the owner of the video, told NBC10. “It looks like it happened in a matter of 20 seconds. It was that fast.”

Investigators said additional surveillance video shows the man fleeing the area on foot towards Maple Avenue.

The victim suffered nasal bone fractures, cuts and bruises. When asked by a responding police officer if she knew anyone who would want to hurt her, she mentioned the father of her unborn child, Raymond Bautista, according to the criminal complaint. Investigators said Bautista was aware the victim was pregnant with his child at the time of the attack. Police also said Bautista worked with the victim at the same business.

In a later interview with detectives, the victim said that after she told Bautista she was pregnant, he suggested she take an emergency contraceptive, according to the criminal complaint. When she told him she was going to keep the child, Bautista told her he didn’t want any involvement in the child’s life, investigators said. Bautista also knew where the victim lived, had been to her apartment before and was familiar with her work schedule since they worked together, according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators contacted Bautista who told them his address in Allentown as well as the car he owned, according to the criminal complaint. An automated license plate reader search of the vehicle showed that it was traveling near the scene of the attack about 20 minutes after it occurred, investigators said.

Police later searched through Bautista’s vehicle after obtaining a warrant and found a dark ski mask and dark gloves inside, according to the criminal complaint.

When interviewed by investigators, Bautista claimed he was sleeping at the time of the attack but could not explain why his car was being driven that morning, investigators said.

Investigators later obtained surveillance video from Bautista’s job showing him arriving at work the day before the attack, wearing all black clothing, officials said. He also drove the same vehicle that was spotted on surveillance video the morning of the attack, according to the criminal complaint.

During another interview with police, Bautista confessed to attacking the woman, claiming he did it because she was “talking s***” about him at work, officials said.

Bautista was arrested, charged and arraigned in front of a judge who set his bail at $75,000 unsecured. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 7, 2025.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Hatfield's police chief wrote that his department initially asked for Bautista's bail be set at $1 million.

"The viciousness of this attack against a completely unsuspecting person warranted such a request. The District Judge modified that bail request to what you all now know is $75,000 unsecured," the chief wrote. "Believe me when I tell you that we are just as shocked as you are. We have requested a bail review in this case as we feel strongly that more should be done to ensure the victim in this case has some peace. The residents of Hatfield and the public in general have a right to know what is taking place. We are working to provide that for all of you."

Online court documents don’t list any legal representation who could speak on Bautista’s behalf.