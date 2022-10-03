Pelicans' Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum Questionable Vs. Bulls

Ingram, McCollum questionable for Bulls-Pelicans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The New Orleans Pelicans added a pair of stars to their injury report ahead of Tuesday's preseason opener against the Chicago Bulls.

Brandon Ingram (left fifth toe soreness) and CJ McCollum (right ankle soreness) are both questionable for the contest, the team announced Monday evening. Third-year guard Kira Lewis remains out as he rehabs a torn ACL.

By all accounts, Zion Williamson is on pace to play after missing all of the 2021-22 season with injuries, so Chicago fans can at least look forward to seeing him for the visitors.

As of this writing the Bulls have not released an injury report of their own. Head coach Billy Donovan said after the team's Monday practice that he has not yet decided how his veterans' minutes will be managed, but that resting key players at some point in their four-game preseason schedule is on the table.

DeMar DeRozan said he wants to play as much as coaching staff/medical staff allows.



Goran Dragic, coming off EuroBasket, said it’s important for him to play to develop chemistry you can’t replicate in practice with new teammates. But he’ll obviously be smart, somewhat limited. https://t.co/wHETdLN12w — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) October 3, 2022

The Bulls open the preseason against the Pelicans, host the Nuggets on Friday, Oct. 7, travel to Toronto for a game against the Raptors on Sunday, Oct. 9, then close the slate at home against the Bucks on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

