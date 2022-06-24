Peek Into White Sox OF AJ Pollock's Surging Bat

A peek into AJ Pollock’s surging bat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Editor's Note: "A peek into AJ Pollock's surging bat" originally appeared on Sox on 35th.

The Chicago White Sox have long been looking for a corner outfield solution, as you are likely aware. In their ascent to competitive baseball after years of rebuilding, they tried the stopgap reclamation project in Nomar Mazara (2020) and the veteran reunion project in Adam Eaton (2021) before designating him for assignment and utilizing a committee. To say that both of those free agent signings failed would be an understatement. Both players got on base under 30% of the time in their recent seasons on the south side.

Entering 2022, it was a mystery as to what Rick Hahn and the front office would do to rectify this problem. Although there were several intriguing prospects in the minor league system such as Yoelquis Cespedes and a few in-house options such as Adam Engel, Gavin Sheets, and Andrew Vaughn (the latter two playing out of position), it still was identified as a position of need.

The plan became clear when the White Sox traded Craig Kimbrel to the Los Angeles Dodgers for AJ Pollock on April 1st. Thankfully, this was not an April Fool's Day joke, as MLB insiders confirmed the reports and Pollock headed from sunny California to the Windy City. Pollock's addition to the team was a welcomed sight, as he sported an excellent .297/.355/.536 slash line with the Dodgers in 2021 in 117 games. He looked the part in his first few plate appearances in the 2022 opening series in Detroit, but the excitement stopped there, as he left the second game of the season with hamstring tightness and was placed on the Injured List three days later.

Though the rust showed upon his return to the active roster and he struggled for several weeks, the veteran has turned things around in a big way in the last couple of weeks. He thrived in the leadoff role in Tim Anderson's absence, with a robust .400/.434/.580 slash line in 50 at-bats, accompanied by a dynamic 1.014 OPS. The Sox are set on keeping Anderson as their leadoff man and table-setter, so while Pollock has moved away from the leadoff spot, he still continues to swing a hot bat.

Let's take a peek into three key areas of Pollock's recent surge: his success in the month of June, his exit velocity/slugging, and his damage versus fastballs.

