Pedro Grifol's White Sox Tenure Opens on National Stage Vs. Astros

Pedro Grifol’s White Sox managerial tenure will begin in the national spotlight.

The White Sox and Astros’ Opening Day matchup next season will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN. The March 30 game is slated for a 6 p.m. CT broadcast.

It’s an early opportunity to see what Grifol and the Sox are made of after a disappointing 2022 season that ended without a playoff appearance.

The Astros made the World Series for a fourth time in six years and won their second World Series title during that span over the weekend.

ESPN will broadcast Houston’s banner raising ceremony and the festivities that come with it leading up to first pitch.

The White Sox named Grifol their new manager last week, hiring the former Royals bench coach to succeed Tony La Russa, who stepped down due to health concerns last month.

“I truly see great things happening here,” Grifol said at his introductory press conference. “I'm really excited to be a part of it."

