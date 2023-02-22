Pedro Grifol Won't Layout Eloy Jiménez's Chances for Right Field

Grifol won't layout Jiménez's chances for right field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Eloy Jiménez is fighting for the spot in right field, staving off the White Sox' desire to have him play a larger role as the team's designated hitter.

Does Jiménez have the chance to become the team's regular right fielders?

"I don't know that yet," Pedro Grifol said. "We haven't played a game yet. We'll address that after we see him. He hasn't played out there in a while. So at this point in time, I don't know what he's going to bring to right field."

Jiménez has made it clear he would like to play right field more than a designated hitter. He wants to be a part of the defense and has been working during the offseason to make that happen.

"I know what I saw yesterday and it was pretty good," Grifol said. "You know, he got after it. He worked hard. But he again, he's competing for that."

Oscar Colas is also in the running to compete for the right field spot. The White Sox would like to give their young prospect a shot in the outfield. Grifol mentioned in an interview with 670 the Score Colas will get "every opportunity" to be their right fielder.

Grifol will evaluate each Jiménez and Colas at the position during spring training before making a decision. Let it be known, when Opening Day arrives, Grifol says each player will know their role.

"Communication is not always what you want to hear," Grifol said. "Sometimes you're going to hear what you're going to hear. Sometimes you're going to hear what you don't want to hear. He's competing for that job and that's what he's doing. He's doing a phenomenal job coming out here and really, really working hard."

Jiménez's issue over the first four seasons of his career is staying healthy. He's only played one season of over 100 games. And that was his rookie season. (He played 122 games.)

Since then he's played in 194 games over the past three seasons. That's about 64 games per season.

Keeping him in the dugout and in the batter's box would decrease the risk of injury. Last season, he required surgery to repair a torn tendon in his hamstring. Playing left field didn't help him recover from that.

Rest assured, Grifol is on top of the matter.

"If the time comes where he wins that job, where he wins some playing time out there, I'll communicate that," Grifol said. "When the time comes where we don't see much out there. I will communicate that with him as well."

