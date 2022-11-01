Pedro Grifol ‘Blew Away' White Sox During Manager Search Process

Grifol 'blew away' White Sox during interview process originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In a managerial search that included candidates such as Joe Espada, Ozzie Guillén and Ron Washington, Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol's candidacy flew a bit under the radar.

But Grifol — whom the White Sox will name their next manager, according to multiple reports — clearly made a great impression.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale tweeted Tuesday Grifol "blew away" the White Sox' brass during the search process and he was the "consensus choice" for the team's next manager.

Pedro Grifol blew away the #Whitesox during his interview and was the consensus choice among Jerry Reinsdorf, Ken Williams and Rick Hahn. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 1, 2022

The Grifol hire wraps up a long and wide-reaching search for the next White Sox manager after Tony La Russa stepped down due to health-related concerns last month.

Grifol, 53 later this month, has spent the last 10 years in the Royals organization, the past three as Kansas City's bench coach.

He previously was a special assignment coach, hitting coach, catching coach and quality control coach with the Royals and has past managerial experience in the Venezuelan and the Dominican Republic winter leagues.

