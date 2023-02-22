Pedro Grifol Believes Tim Anderson Can Win ‘Multiple Batting Titles'

Grifol believes Anderson can win 'multiple batting titles' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tim Anderson is back.

After missing the majority of last season requiring surgery on a sagittal band in his left middle finger, Anderson is back with the White Sox in spring training.

And Pedro Grifol is excited about it.

"He's got capabilities of hitting some homers," Grifol said. "We all know what he can do with the bat and he's a magician with the bat. He can win multiple batting titles. He's a pretty damn good hitter."

Anderson already has one batting title to his name. He won one in 2019, leading the league with a .335 batting average.

Unfortunately, as aforementioned, Anderson didn't get to show much of his bat after going down with a hand injury in early August. Anderson admitted on the White Sox Talk podcast he could've returned late in the season, but there was no point to rush a return without the chance of a playoff berth.

Before he went down, he slashed .301/.339/.395 from the plate. He hit six home runs and knocked in 25 runs while scoring 50 of his own in 79 games. He was awarded an All-Star nod before going down with the injury.

Anderson will return to his leadoff spot in 2023, showing off those "lightning hands" and on-base capabilities Grifol alludes to.

"He's got great hands and he's wiry, strong," Grifol said. "He's got like lightning hands. And he's got great hand-eye coordination. He's got all the attributes to be a pretty damn good hitter."

Along with being a versatile, on-base hitter, Anderson can hit for power. Between the 2017-19 seasons, Anderson averaged just under 19 home runs per season.

"But there's some power in there, too," Grifol said. "So I think that's the one thing that he's been working on and it's shown. Not so much in balls over the fence. It's the way he's attacking the baseball and the way he's using the ground too."

