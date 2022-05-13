Pedestrian Struck on Michigan Avenue by Hit-and-Run Driver in a Mercedes, Chicago Police Say

A busy intersection on the Magnificent Mile turned dangerous Thursday night when Chicago police say a white Mercedes they had pulled over during a traffic stop suddenly drove off, first crashing into a parked car and then striking a pedestrian.

In the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue at 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, police say they were conducting a traffic stop involving a white Mercedes when the driver of the car drove off and fled the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes first hit a parked car and pushed it up onto the sidewalk, and then smashed into a control panel, according to police. Video and photos from the scene show part of a Mercedes emblem on the ground.

Finally, the driver of the car then struck a pedestrian before exiting the vehicle and fleeing on police say.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victim, a 38-year-old man, sustained injuries to the legs and was transported to Northwestern University, where he was last listed in good condition.

No one was in custody and police are still searching for the driver and occupant of the vehicle.