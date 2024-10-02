I-294 backups remain after passenger on Interstate struck, killed after exiting stalled vehicle

Some backups and delays remain Tuesday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed on I-294 following a two-vehicle crash near Western Springs.

At approximately 4:20 a.m., a passenger vehicle was "disabled" in the left, southbound lanes of I-294 near I-55 in Western Springs, with a pedestrian outside the vehicle, Illinois State Police said.

The vehicle and the pedestrian were struck by a Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer combination vehicle said, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene, ISP said.

NBC Traffic Reporter Kye Martin noted the crash violated the state's "Scott's Law," which mandates that drivers must change lanes is possible or stop if they approaching police or any emergency vehicle stopped on the roadway.

An investigation was ongoing, authorities said.

As of 7 a.m., Total Traffic reported two lanes blocked due to the accident, with "solid" traffic backed up between North Avenue to before Plainfield Road.