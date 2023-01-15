south side

Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Bishop Ford Expressway

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on the Bishop Ford Expressway early Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Police said troopers responded to reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian shortly before 5:05 a.m. on southbound I-94 near 111th Street, near Chicago's Pullman neighborhood. According to officials, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

While troopers were conducting traffic control at the scene of the crash, a secondary crash occurred when a vehicle struck the rear of an Illinois State Police vehicle. No injuries were reported from this crash.

Southbound lanes of I-94 near 111th street were closed for an investigation. There is currently no further information available.

