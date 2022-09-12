Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Lisle Hit-and-Run

A 52-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision in Lisle early Monday morning, according to officials.

Police said officers arrived at the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Yackey Avenue at approximately 5:45 a.m. in response to reports of a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Officers discovered an unresponsive man on the road and learned that the vehicle involved had left the scene.

The man was immediately transported by responding paramedics to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The DuPage County Coroner's Officer has identified the man as 52-year-old Robert York.

An investigation of the crash is ongoing, with officials asking anyone with information to call the Lisle Police Investigations Unit at 630-271-4200.