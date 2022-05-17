Pedestrian Struck, Killed by UP West Metra Train Near Geneva, Significant Delays Expected

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metra train on the Union Pacific West line near Geneva Tuesday morning, causing significant delays.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. and involved a train headed toward Chicago, according to Geneva police.

As of 7:50 a.m., all inbound and outbound trains were stopped near Geneva as police investigated, and some trains have been canceled, according to Metra.

Last week, a 72-year-old woman person was killed and four passengers were injured when an inbound Metra BNSF train traveling from Aurora to Chicago struck a semi-truck on the tracks at Prospect Avenue in Clarendon Hills.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Chicago Sun-Times Wire contributed to this story.