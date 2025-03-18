Pedestrian struck, killed after 3-car chain reaction crash near Midway Airport

A pedestrian walking on a sidewalk late Monday night near Midway Airport was killed after a three-vehicle chain reaction crash led a car to jump a curb, police said.

Police were called to the scene, in the 5200 block of W. 63rd St. at about 11:15 p.m. Monday and found that three vehicles had been involved in a collision.

According to a preliminary investigation, a white Infinity sedan was traveling Westbound on 63rd St. when it sideswiped a black Infinity sedan traveling in the same direction, police said. After the vehicles made contact, one of the cars then struck a white Nissan sedan, also traveling in the same direction, police said.

The white Infinity then jumped a curb and struck a male pedestrian, 38, and then a building. The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the white Infinity, an adult male, was transported to a nearby hospital, according to police, where he was last listed in fair condition. An adult female passenger in the car was also transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. Her condition was not immediately available.

The driver of the white Nissan, an adult male, was not injured, police said. The driver of the black Infiniti was also not injured, according to police, but transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution. A passenger in the black Infinity was not injured, police added.

No citations were pending, and an investigation was ongoing, police said.