Man Critically Injured After Hit-and-Run in West Englewood

A 59-year-old pedestrian was critically injured after he was struck by a vehicle in West Englewood Saturday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., police said the man was struck by a driver in a white sedan who was traveling southbound in the 5900 block of S. Ashland Ave. and then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to officials.

As of Sunday morning, authorities said it was not yet known in which direction the victim was walking in, nor has the vehicle in question been located.

Area South was investigating the incident.