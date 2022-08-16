Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Being Hit by Vehicle While Trying to Run Across DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A pedestrian is in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle while trying to run across DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Chicago’s North Side Tuesday night.

Just after 8 p.m., Chicago fire officials say a person tried to run across the roadway at 3500 North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The 52-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in the northbound lanes, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after he suffered “multiple traumatic injuries,” officials said.

The northbound side of DuSable Lake Shore Drive remains closed between Belmont Avenue and Irving Park Road after the collision.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.