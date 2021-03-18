Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle on Outbound Kennedy Near Van Buren

A pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries Thursday evening after being struck by a vehicle in the outbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway, state police said.

At approximately 8:24 p.m., Illinois state troopers were called to the area of Interstate 90 at Van Buren Street where a pedestrian jumped over a concrete median barrier and was struck by a vehicle.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The individual, who had yet to be identified late Thursday, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of 9:13 p.m., the two left northbound lanes were closed, while the right lane remained open.

Further details weren't immediately available.