Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle on Outbound Kennedy Near Van Buren

A pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries Thursday evening after being struck by a vehicle in the outbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway, state police said.
At approximately 8:24 p.m., Illinois state troopers were called to the area of Interstate 90 at Van Buren Street where a pedestrian jumped over a concrete median barrier and was struck by a vehicle.
The individual, who had yet to be identified late Thursday, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Local
As of 9:13 p.m., the two left northbound lanes were closed, while the right lane remained open.
Further details weren't immediately available.