A 29-year-old man was rushed to the hospital Saturday evening after being struck by a vehicle on North Lake Shore Drive, according to police.

At approximately 7:10 p.m., the man walked into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and was hit by a vehicle in the 900 block of North Lake Shore Drive near East Delaware Place.

The man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.