Trains on the Metra UP-North line have been halted near Lake Bluff Thursday night after a train struck a pedestrian, the agency said.

According to Metra officials, train #355 struck a pedestrian near the Lake Bluff stop, which is located on the train line that goes from Chicago into Kenosha.

Metra Alert UP-N - Inbound and outbound train movement has been halted near Lake Bluff due to train #355 striking a pedestrian — Metra UP-N (@metraUPN) March 5, 2021

There has been no update on the condition of the pedestrian, and all train traffic is halted in the area at this time.