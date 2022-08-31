Pedestrian Struck by Rock Island Metra Train Near Hickory Creek, Significant Delays Expected

A pedestrian was struck by a Metra train on the Rock Island line around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.

All inbound and outbound train movement near Hickory Creek are currently halted, and extensive delays are anticipated, according to Metra.

Typically, delays between two to three hours should be expected in incidents involving pedestrians, but times vary by situation, Metra said on its website.

Information on the extent of the pedestrian's injuries have not been release yet. Metra said updates will be provided.

