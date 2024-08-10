Pedestrian struck and killed on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Chicago police were investigating Saturday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, authorities said.

The collision was reported at around 4:11 a.m. in the 1300 block of DuSable LSD near Roosevelt Road. According to police, a man was driving a silver SUV northbound when he struck a pedestrian who was in the street.

The driver remained on scene "and will be issued citations accordingly," police said.

The unidentified victim sustained severe body trauma and was treated by the Chicago Fire Department.

The Major Accidents Investigations Unit was leading the investigation.