Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in north suburban Vernon Hills

Police in north suburban Vernon Hills were investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle late Friday, authorities said.

The collision was reported at around 10:43 p.m. in the 900 block of South Milwaukee Avenue, near Olde Half Day Road. According to police, a woman was struck while attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Milwaukee Avenue.

The victim, a 30-year-old woman from Vernon Hills, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The crashed remained under investigation by Vernon Hills police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.