Pedestrian killed, shutting down Stevenson Expressway in Chicago

The highway is closed near the Dan Ryan Expressway, with traffic diverted to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

By NBC Chicago Staff

A pedestrian was struck and killed on the Stevenson Expressway Sunday morning, shutting down all lanes of the highway near Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood.

According to Illinois State Police, a white Nissan sedan was traveling on the southbound side of the Stevenson Expressway just before 5 a.m. when it struck a pedestrian underneath the Dan Ryan overpass.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and the sedan fled the scene, according to authorities.

The outbound Stevenson is closed in the area, and traffic is being diverted onto Martin Luther King Jr. Drive as a result of the collision, with motorists urged to seek alternate routes.

There was no further information available.

