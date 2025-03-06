Pedestrian dies day after being hit by Cook County Sheriff's Office vehicle

A 28-year-old woman has died the day after she was struck by a Cook County Sheriff’s Office vehicle in suburban Glenview.

According to Glenview police, Mercedes Smith, a Chicago resident, died Wednesday at Lutheran General Hospital, the day after she was struck by the vehicle.

Glenview police were called to the 9800 block of Milwaukee Avenue at approximately 5:07 a.m. Tuesday after receiving reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

When officers responded to the scene, they discovered a Cook County Sheriff’s Office vehicle had struck Smith, and she was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Smith was pronounced dead on Wednesday, according to a new update released by police.

The Glenview Police Department is handling the investigation of the crash, and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the investigation. The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force Major Crash Assistance Team is also participating in the investigation, police said.

No further information has been made available on the circumstances of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Glenview police at 847-901-6055.