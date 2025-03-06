Cook County

Pedestrian dies day after being hit by Cook County Sheriff's Office vehicle

An investigation remains underway into the crash

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC

A 28-year-old woman has died the day after she was struck by a Cook County Sheriff’s Office vehicle in suburban Glenview.

According to Glenview police, Mercedes Smith, a Chicago resident, died Wednesday at Lutheran General Hospital, the day after she was struck by the vehicle.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Glenview police were called to the 9800 block of Milwaukee Avenue at approximately 5:07 a.m. Tuesday after receiving reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

When officers responded to the scene, they discovered a Cook County Sheriff’s Office vehicle had struck Smith, and she was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Smith was pronounced dead on Wednesday, according to a new update released by police.

The Glenview Police Department is handling the investigation of the crash, and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the investigation. The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force Major Crash Assistance Team is also participating in the investigation, police said.

No further information has been made available on the circumstances of the crash.

Local

Real ID 11 mins ago

Why is it so hard to get a Real ID appointment? What to know as deadline nears

Television 47 mins ago

Chicago Today's Matt Rodrigues, Cortney Hall to make cameo appearances on ‘Chicago Med'

Anyone with information is asked to call Glenview police at 847-901-6055.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Cook County
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us