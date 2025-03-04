Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by Cook County Sheriff's vehicle

A pedestrian is in critical condition after they were hit by a Cook County Sheriff’s Office vehicle Tuesday morning.

According to Glenview police, the crash occurred just after 5 a.m. in the 9800 block of Milwaukee Avenue when a pedestrian was struck by a marked Cook County Sherrif’s Office squad car.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital, where they were listed in critical condition, according to Glenview police.

Glenview police are receiving assistance from the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force Major Crash Assistance Team, according to a press release.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is forwarding all requests for information to Glenview police, who are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Glenview police at 847-901-6055.