Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Eisenhower Expressway, lanes closed for hours

Police said a person was struck by a vehicle but their condition was not immediately released.

Lanes on Interstate 290 in Chicago were shut down for hours before and during the morning rush hour after police said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the expressway.

According to authorities, all lanes were shut down on the expressway between Cicero and Independence after the crash took place just after 2:30 a.m. on the outbound side of the roadway near Pulaski.

Further details on how the crash happened weren't immediately clear.

Lanes began reopening just after 6:30 a.m.

Check back for more on this developing story.

