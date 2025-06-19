Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Eisenhower Expressway, lanes closed for hours

Lanes on Interstate 290 in Chicago were shut down for hours before and during the morning rush hour after police said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the expressway.
According to authorities, all lanes were shut down on the expressway between Cicero and Independence after the crash took place just after 2:30 a.m. on the outbound side of the roadway near Pulaski.
Police said a person was struck by a vehicle but their condition was not immediately released.
Further details on how the crash happened weren't immediately clear.
Lanes began reopening just after 6:30 a.m.
Check back for more on this developing story.
