A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Metra BNSF train Tuesday evening in suburban Westmont, according to authorities.

Officials said the Westmont Fire Department responded to calls of a pedestrian struck by a westbound train just after 6:30 p.m. near the Westmont Train Depot.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by officials, according to authorities.

West Burlington Avenue west of Lincoln Street has been closed as an investigation into the incident is underway, officials said.

There was no further information available.