Pedestrian critically injured in Lincoln Park hit-and-run

A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

According to police, the 40-year-old man was in a crosswalk in the 2700 block of North Ashland at approximately 1:20 a.m. Sunday when he was struck by a white SUV that was traveling southbound on the roadway.

The man was taken to an area hospital after the collision, where he was listed in critical condition.

The suspect in the case fled the scene, and has not been located at this time.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Area Three detectives are investigating, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Chicago police.