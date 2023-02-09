Peanut Tillman wants 'more throwing, less running' from Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Chicago Bears defensive mogul, Charles "Peanut" Tillman, liked what he saw from Justin Fields, but he wants to see more.

“I know that he can run,” Tillman told the Sun-Times at Super Bowl radio row Thursday. “He definitely knows how to run. But I think hopefully the transition from Years 1 and 2 to 2 and 3 you grow a little bit more. Hopefully, in this next season, he’ll do a little bit more throwing, less running.”

Fields rushed for the second-most quarterback yards in NFL history last season, punching in 1,143 yards on the ground. He came inches from Lamar Jackson's single-season rushing record – 63 yards to be exact.

Yet, on the passing side, he didn't produce much. He finished 27th in the league in passing attempts, accumulating just over 2,000 yards through the air and 17 touchdowns.

His lack of participation in the passing game was due to the Bears' scheme of rushing the ball. The team rushed for a franchise record 3,014 yards last season on the backs of Fields, David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert.

The Bears, as Tillman agreed with, didn't have the corps to produce a formidable passing game.

“Have more options at receiving, running back, tight end,” he said. “Use those skill players.”

Hopefully, Ryan Poles and the Bears bring in the necessary supporting cast to help Fields and Getsy create a dangerous offense by way of Fields' multitude of skills.

