Peace march held in Austin following shooting that left woman dead, 4 others wounded

A peace march was held Tuesday evening in Chicago's Austin neighborhood following a shooting early Sunday morning that left 19-year-old Arianna Murphy dead and four others wounded.

Dozens of community members gathered at the 5300 block of West Madison Street, where the overnight weekend shooting occurred.

Nearby faith and community leaders joined with 15th District police officers and elected officials in passing out fliers to homes and businesses in the area, encouraging witnesses to come forward.

"When we start having these massive shootings, it rings to the core of your heart. We know that somebody is hurting," 37th Ward Ald. Emma Mitts said.

Tywon Tunsell, a survivor of a mass shooting at a Halloween party last year, is hoping to provide peace for the victims' families who grieved over Easter weekend.

"I have a 19-year-old, no 19-year-old's father should get a call that his child has passed," Tunsell said.

The shooting remains under investigation and there are no suspects in custody.