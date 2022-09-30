PAWS Chicago To Rescue Over 40 Dogs and Cats From Areas Impacted by Hurricane Ian

In the wake of the destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian, PAWS Chicago is organizing an effort to rescue 42 dogs and cats from areas impacted by the storm through a partnership with two Florida animal shelters.

Humane Society Naples and Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers are teaming up with PAWS Chicago after their buildings were decimated by the storm, the shelter said.

Thanks to volunteers in Chicago, PAWS announced rescue vans will make the 21-hour drive to Humane Society Naples to retrieve the animals, who are expected to arrive back in Chicago by Monday afternoon.

Those who want to help the effort to rescue the animals can participate in the following ways, according to PAWS:

Make a donation to help fund the costs of traveling and medical care for the rescue.

Sign up to foster a pet to help alleviate trauma pets may experience when arriving at a shelter.

Consider adopting a homeless pet.

The efforts from PAWS will prioritize taking care of the animals who were living in the shelters at the time of the storm's impact, aiming to make space for the influx of animals affected by the hurricane.

After causing considerable damage throughout much of Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall for a second time in South Carolina on Friday.

Previously, PAWS Chicago has mobilized after natural disasters to help animals affected. Last year, the shelter took in over 40 dogs impacted by Hurricane Ida.