Paul Juda reveals his priority for the Olympic Games, and it's not about individual success

Gymnastics is, in the eyes of many, an individual sport. There’s the individual all-around competition, and the individual event finals where gymnasts end up decorated in medals they earned based on their performance alone.

Paul Juda knows all that. He’s been there. But he knows gymnastics is a team sport too, and he’s focusing on it in Paris.

“Its not a one man journey," he emphatically said.

At the Olympic Trials in June, Juda officially qualified to his first Olympic gymnastics team. The Deerfield native said many people did not have him as a lock for the team- but he went on and performed his best, most consistent gymnastics.

Moments later, he was listening to the announcer name him as part of Team USA while running through clouds of red, white and blue confetti.

“I’m going to relive those moments forever. It was a lot to take in, it’s still a lot to take in,” Juda said.

A first-generation American, Juda said he is forever indebted to his parents. After immigrating from Poland, they put their energetic son into the sport of gymnastics, not knowing it would change the trajectory of their lives, forever.

“I think every sport is incredible,” Juda said. “But there was just something about that almost coronation aspect of standing on top of the podium and getting an Olympic medal that I fell in love with.”

Juda has visited Poland and seen where his family his from. He’s even been asked if he would ever consider representing Poland on the international stage. But he’s also gained a greater understanding of what his parents gave up and the pride in their sacrifice, evident by memories like seeing his dad wear an old beaten-up shirt reading “proud American.”

“This is my heart and soul. This is my parent’s heart and soul. I’m most definitely American,” Juda said.

Now, Juda will represent his country in Paris. His main goal? Get Team USA back on the Olympic podium.

“Anything after that is gravy,” Juda said.

Juda wants to do everything he can to help the team end up with a medal. He said being an Olympian is one thing, but there’s a whole other upper echelon of athletes that come back as medalists.

In years prior, his main focus was simply making the team. But after the 2023 World Championships, he began to understand the difference between competing and medaling.

At the championships in Antwerp, the men’s team snatched the bronze medal. Juda saw firsthand how important the team aspect of gymnastics is, and how dividing the workload among everyone serves a greater purpose.

“I looked down at that medal and I thought, ‘imagine what it would have felt like for that medal to be gold,” Juda said.

At those same championships, he felt the high of performing some of his best gymnastics, especially when it came to the high bar event. Juda said he knew the routine was going well as he was performing, but continuously reminded himself that it isn’t over until it’s over. Still, he knew he had to give it his all for the team.

“If I’m gonna go down, I’m going down in flames,” Juda said.

Juda said he let out “the most emotional, Team USA eagle roar” when he stuck the landing with the knowledge that he helped to become part of something bigger than himself- a team medal.

He hopes to feel that again in Paris.

“That’s priority number one,” Juda said. “Team medal, back on the podium, do everything in my power to help get us there.”