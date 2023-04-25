Paul George Names Bulls' Lonzo Ball in His Current Starting Five

Paul George names Lonzo Ball in his starting five originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Paul George's podcast, Podcast P with Paul George by Wave Sports + Entertainment, he listed his top-five most talented players, not including himself or anyone on the Los Angeles Clippers – to avoid bias.

Regarding his point guard, he mentioned Chicago Bulls point guard, Lonzo Ball.

"I'm going LaMelo and Lonzo," George said, trying to include both brothers. "I think both of them have pure talent. Actually, I would say Lonzo has more pure talent than LaMelo.

George's answer, based on the reactions from his two hosts, was appalling. LaMelo is the easy choice to make, but George has an appreciation for Lonzo's all-around game. LaMelo is a pure scorer and facilitator.

But Lonzo brings a rare, niche skillset to any team.

"What can't Lonzo do?" George asked. "He can guard, he can shoot, he can playmaker, his IQ, he can rebound great for his position. What can't Lonzo do?"

One of the hosts argued Lonzo can't shoot, which is undoubtedly incorrect. During the 35 games he played during the 2021-22 season, he shot 42.3 percent from beyond the arc while attempting 7.4 3-point shots per game. He shot the same percentage from the field, too.

Every season Lonzo has played since entering the NBA, he's improved his shot efficiency tremendously. Starting at 30 percent in his rookie year, he built his 3-point percentage efficacy to 37.8 percent the year before he joined the Bulls.

The same goes for the field, too. Lonzo shot 36 percent from the field during his rookie season and built his efficiency to 42 percent before he got injured.

Unfortunately, piggybacking off the last sentence, when asked "What can't Lonzo do?" one host answered, unapologetically, "Stay healthy." And unfortunately, this remains true.

Ball underwent a third straight surgery on his left knee, receiving a cartilage transplant in March. He hasn't seen an NBA court since January of 2022 and he's expected to miss the entirety of next season, too, according to reports.

And while Lonzo continues to struggle with an ongoing knee injury that appears to be threatening his career, George and NBA savants refuse to forget the talent and prowess he brings to the game.

