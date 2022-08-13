Patrick Mahomes Discounts Bears' Grass Dilemma: ‘I Love Playing Here at Soldier Field'

Mahomes discounts grass dilemma: 'I love playing here at Soldier Field' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The disheveled grass at Soldier Field was a big talking point for the Bears' preseason game against the Kanas City Chiefs. Spectators, players, coaches and even the NFLPA noticed the poor field conditions.

Bears kicker Cairo Santos mentioned his unorthodox preparation for kicking at the field earlier in the week and quarterback Justin Fields mentioned he uses it as a competitive advantage.

As for opposing quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he didn't seem to mind it.

"It was good. I think they had some some type of concerns or there was some stuff here and there," Mahomes said after the game. "But I mean, it wasn't any crazy bad shape or anything like that."

Nothing seemed to bug Mahomes in the opening drive of the game (only one he played). He completed 6-of-7 passes for 60 yards and threw a touchdown to Blake Bell in the redzone to cap off the drive.

"I love playing here at Soldier Field," Mahomes said. "It's an awesome stadium. You feel the history of it. And hopefully I get to play a couple more games here and and try to do whatever I can to win them."

