Patrick Kane Will Not Play Vs. Sharks Amid Trade Discussions

Patrick Kane won't play vs. Sharks amid trade discussions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Patrick Kane will not play in the Blackhawks' Saturday night matchup with the San Jose Sharks as trade discussions with the New York Rangers continue, according to Sportsnet reporter Elliotte Friedman.

Patrick Kane will not play tonight for CHI — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 25, 2023

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

And Kane has even headed home to Chicago, leaving the team in the midst of a west coast road trip.

Patrick Kane left the Blackhawks road trip in California and is on his way home to Chicago. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) February 25, 2023

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic and TSN, Kane's agent felt that it would be best for the forward to sit out Saturday's game as the two Original Six franchises work out a potential blockbuster deal.

Rangers and Blackhawks continue to work on the structure of a potential trade in the meantime while awaiting Kane’s decision — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 25, 2023

Additionally, the Blackhawks seem to be preparing for more than just Kane's involvement in any potential deals, as forward Sam Rafferty is also not expected to dress for Saturday evening's game.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Blackhawks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Blackhawks— Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) <a href="https://twitter.com/CRoumeliotis/status/1629551729279901697

Friedman tweeted earlier that a potential deal between the Blackhawks and Rangers involving Patrick Kane had quickly developed over the past 24 hours, noting the trade was "grinding to a conclusion."

On Kane/NYR: last 24 hours or so has been about lining up everything from cap situation to third-party trade partners to roster machinations to Kane’s approval. Making sure everything in place; no detail is missed. We’re grinding towards a conclusion, no one wants a misstep. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 25, 2023

One of the final details will be the 34-year-old Kane, who is in his 16th season with the Blackhawks, waiving his no-trade clause ahead of the March 3 deadline.

Speculation of an impending trade intensified on Thursday when the Rangers announced prior to their matchup with the Detroit Red Wings that Vitali Kravtsov and Jake Leschyshyn were unavailable due to “roster management reasons.” Leschyshyn was later placed on waivers by the Rangers, according to Bally Sports' Frank Seravalli.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYR Jake Leschyshyn placed on waivers.



Kevin Gravel cleared.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) <a href="https://twitter.com/frank_seravalli/status/1629557302578626563

Speculation from The Athletic's Rangers reporter Arthur Staple suggests that the trade could be completed well in advance of the March 3 trade deadline if defenseman Ryan Lindgren is seriously injured.





If -- big if, considering Lindgren can play through a lot -- Lindgren is seriously hurt, https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYR here in DC.If -- big if, considering Lindgren can play through a lot -- Lindgren is seriously hurt, #NYR could make the Kane trade sooner than Friday.— Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic)

Kane, meanwhile, had a "maintenance day" on Friday and did not practice with the Blackhawks. This after he played his best hockey of the season while tallying seven goals and three assists over his last four games, all of which have been Chicago victories. Kane, who has 16 goals and 29 assists in 54 games this season, was asked after Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars if he has been extra motivated to showcase himself ahead of the trade deadline.

"No, I don't know," Kane said. "It's just, I think all of a sudden you get going and you start feeling good, you start feeling confident. I was the beneficiary of a few plays tonight and even the last couple games too. I think things are just clicking."

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.