Patrick Kane Trade Draws Mixed Emotions From Blackhawks Twitter

The end of an era is nearing. On Tuesday night, the Blackhawks are expected to trade Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers in exchange for a conditional second-round pick in 2023 and a fourth-round pick.
Over his 16-year career in Chicago, Kane has established himself as one of the greatest players in Blackhawks history. It’s no surprise then, that Blackhawks fans swarmed to Twitter to share their thoughts on Showtime when news leaked that he would soon be heading to Broadway.
Many fans expressed disappointment that they wouldn’t be able to watch Kane suit up for the Hawks again.
Others expressed mixed feelings, including happiness that Kane would get a chance to reunite with his buddy Artemi Panarin, and would get the opportunity to make another Stanley Cup run.
Many more simply thanked Kane for the memories.
