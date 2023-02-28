Patrick Kane Trade Draws Mixed Emotions From Blackhawks Twitter

By Alex Shapiro

Kane trade draws mixed emotions from Hawks fans on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The end of an era is nearing. On Tuesday night, the Blackhawks are expected to trade Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers in exchange for a conditional second-round pick in 2023 and a fourth-round pick.

Over his 16-year career in Chicago, Kane has established himself as one of the greatest players in Blackhawks history. It’s no surprise then, that Blackhawks fans swarmed to Twitter to share their thoughts on Showtime when news leaked that he would soon be heading to Broadway.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Many fans expressed disappointment that they wouldn’t be able to watch Kane suit up for the Hawks again.

Others expressed mixed feelings, including happiness that Kane would get a chance to reunite with his buddy Artemi Panarin, and would get the opportunity to make another Stanley Cup run.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Blackhawks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Blackhawks hockey.

88 Forever. Go win another one. pic.twitter.com/QYs4Bh1mwJ

— Ron Luce (@LuceOnTap) <a href="https://twitter.com/LuceOnTap/status/1630671797958893571

Many more simply thanked Kane for the memories.

https://twitter.com/StanleyCup?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StanleyCup & bringing the roar back to hockey in Chicago. Best wishes on Broadway & at @TheGarden

— Dan Bell (@danpbell) <a href="https://twitter.com/danpbell/status/1630669074450505728
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Blackhawks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlackhawksÂ  cup run of three in six seasons without Patrick Kane. Go win another with the Breadman. ð«¡ pic.twitter.com/gBKRwE4cnW

— Brent Block (@MrFinance1924) <a href="https://twitter.com/MrFinance1924/status/1630669073360076800
https://twitter.com/88PKane?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@88PKane one last time in a Hawks uni. Patrick thank you for all of the heart you brought to Chicago. making hockey fun again. will always love you bud. have fun with Bread Man in NY. â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/TLZzuWBisd

— Walnut ð¦©ð¦©ð¦© (@tonyisthegreat) <a href="https://twitter.com/tonyisthegreat/status/1630663646962393088

Follow NBC Sports Chicago for continuing coverage of the blockbuster trade.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

Local

Chicago Mayoral Election 2023 10 mins ago

What is a Runoff Election and What Will It Take to Force One?

Chicago Mayoral Election 2023 1 hour ago

‘Quite Shocking:' Sluggish Turnout Surprising Officials in Chicago Municipal Elections

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us