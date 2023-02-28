Patrick Kane Trade Draws Mixed Emotions From Blackhawks Twitter

Kane trade draws mixed emotions from Hawks fans on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The end of an era is nearing. On Tuesday night, the Blackhawks are expected to trade Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers in exchange for a conditional second-round pick in 2023 and a fourth-round pick.

Over his 16-year career in Chicago, Kane has established himself as one of the greatest players in Blackhawks history. It’s no surprise then, that Blackhawks fans swarmed to Twitter to share their thoughts on Showtime when news leaked that he would soon be heading to Broadway.

Many fans expressed disappointment that they wouldn’t be able to watch Kane suit up for the Hawks again.

Sad day for Hawks fans 😓 I litterally hopped on the hawks wagon because of Kane. This marks the start of a new era for this franchise... — Phil (@TheDachHunter) February 28, 2023

Kaner is a Ranger pic.twitter.com/HDV966JYK1 — Stephanie Dyan (@oddurbanite) February 28, 2023

Stop I’m not emotionally prepared for this 🥺 — Jordan (@JoToews29) February 28, 2023

I have been a Blackhawk fan since April of 2010, I am so upset over this! This is not right. — QB (@jareldinho) February 28, 2023

Others expressed mixed feelings, including happiness that Kane would get a chance to reunite with his buddy Artemi Panarin, and would get the opportunity to make another Stanley Cup run.

My favorite Blackhawk. I don't go back to the 70's, but I saw Savard play, Larmer, Secord, Doug Wilson, etc. and Kane is the best player I've watched in a Blackhawk sweater. It's a sad day but a happy day as well. I'd love to see him with a chance to win another Stanley Cup. — Greg Meyne (@gmeynect1361) February 28, 2023

Kane and Panarin together again is incredible content for the sport. That being said, I still want to bang my head directly against a brick wall — Drunk Gritty (@DrunkGritty00) February 28, 2023





88 Forever. Go win another one. https://twitter.com/hashtag/Blackhawks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Blackhawks hockey.88 Forever. Go win another one. pic.twitter.com/QYs4Bh1mwJ — Ron Luce (@LuceOnTap)

Many more simply thanked Kane for the memories.

Damn. All I have to say is,



THANK YOU PATRICK KANE 🐐 pic.twitter.com/HK2S7b11aH — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) February 28, 2023

https://twitter.com/StanleyCup?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StanleyCup & bringing the roar back to hockey in Chicago. Best wishes on Broadway & at @TheGarden — Dan Bell (@danpbell)

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Blackhawks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlackhawksÂ cup run of three in six seasons without Patrick Kane. Go win another with the Breadman. ð«¡ pic.twitter.com/gBKRwE4cnW — Brent Block (@MrFinance1924)

https://twitter.com/88PKane?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@88PKane one last time in a Hawks uni. Patrick thank you for all of the heart you brought to Chicago. making hockey fun again. will always love you bud. have fun with Bread Man in NY. â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/TLZzuWBisd — Walnut ð¦©ð¦©ð¦© (@tonyisthegreat)

