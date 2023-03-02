Patrick Kane Taking Future With Rangers ‘One Step at a Time'

Kane taking future with Rangers 'one step at a time' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NEW YORK — Patrick Kane made the emotional decision to officially waive his no-movement clause on Tuesday after the Blackhawks traded him to the New York Rangers.

It was bittersweet for the entire city of Chicago, which wanted Kane to be a lifelong Blackhawk. It's hard to picture him wearing a different uniform, to be quite honest with you.

On Thursday, Kane was introduced as the newest member of the New York Rangers in a press conference at Madison Square Garden. His immediate future with the Rangers is clear, but what happens after that remains to be seen. He's still set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Kane wasn't ready to let his mind think that far ahead when I asked him whether he can see a future with the Rangers beyond this season.

"To be honest, I haven't really thought about it," Kane said. "Just take it one step at a time here. I’m excited to be here now."

