Patrick Kane, New York Rangers Eliminated in 1st Round of Playoffs

Patrick Kane, Rangers eliminated in 1st round of playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Patrick Kane and the New York Rangers have been eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the first round after dropping Game 7 to the New Jersey Devils 4-0 on Monday at Prudential Center.

Kane finished the series with one goal and five assists for six points, which ranked third on the team. He had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 19 regular-season games for the Rangers, who acquired Kane ahead of the March 3 trade deadline.

With the early exit, the Blackhawks will officially have New York's second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. It could have turned into a first-rounder in either 2024 or 2025 if the Rangers reached the Eastern Conference Final.

Kane is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and now the question becomes, where will he play next season? Stay tuned.

