Patrick Kane: ‘It Would Be Amazing' to Win Stanley Cup With Rangers

NEW YORK — Patrick Kane went "back and forth" in his head for a long time about whether or not to stay with the Blackhawks or explore a potential trade ahead of the March 3 deadline. He ultimately chose the latter, for a few reasons.

Perhaps the biggest? An opportunity to win a fourth Stanley Cup, which was probably pretty appealing to him since Chicago hasn't won a playoff round since the 2015 Stanley Cup Final.

From a team standpoint, the New York Rangers are aiming to win their first title since 1994. Kane was brought in to help them do that.

"It would be amazing," Kane said. "Obviously I'm here for the experience and to play with good players and for this organization, but really when it comes down to it, you're here to win."

The Rangers are loaded with firepower, whether it's up front, on the back end or in net. The biggest challenge will be getting out of the Eastern Conference, which could be an absolute bloodbath.

The Rangers, though, have as strong of a roster as any to make a deep run, and Kane knows it.

"I just think they're a great team," Kane said. "Obviously they had a great run last year. Seems like expectations are pretty high around here this year as well, so I think it's a good thing. It's good to have those expectations and have people thinking that you're going to win. Just excited to be here and happy to join a team that's already accomplished so much."

