Patrick Kane Gives Luke Richardson Game Puck for First Win as Blackhawks Coach

Kane gives Richardson game puck for first win as Hawks coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks rallied from 2-0 down to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Saturday at SAP Center for their first win of the 2022-23 season, a nice way to wrap up a three-game road trip after dropping their first two contests.

Sam Lafferty scored two shorthanded goals in a span of 2:08, Jason Dickinson recorded three points in his team debut and Petr Mrazek stopped 24 of 26 shots for a save percentage of .923 in the victory.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

[MORE: WATCH: Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty scores 2 shorthanded goals in 2:08]

After the game, Patrick Kane gave the game puck to Luke Richardson, who picked up his first official win as an NHL head coach.

"I try and downplay my role here," Richardson told reporters. "Kaner gave me the puck after the game and the team congratulated me but I'm really here to try and help them. I'm so happy for them to get their first win and looking forward to getting the second one.

[RELATED: 10 observations: Blackhawks rally to beat Sharks for first win of season]

"I'm happy to share the puck with the whole team. That's what it is. It's not mine. They deserve it. They're the ones that go out and sacrifice. We just try and put a plan in place for them, but definitely feels nice and maybe an extra glass of wine tonight for me."

Good news for Richardson: Napa isn't a bad spot to have an extra glass of wine.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.